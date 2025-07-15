Emmy 2025, ‘Scissione’ in testa con 27 nomination. Prima candidatura per Harrison Ford

(Adnkronos) – La corsa agli Emmy 2025 è ufficialmente iniziata. La serie Apple Tv+ 'Scissione' ('Severance' in originale) firmata da Ben Stiller è in testa con 27 nomination. A seguire con 24 c'è la serie di Hbo 'The Penguin' e con 23 ci sono la satira hollywoodiana 'The Studio' di Apple Tv+ e il thriller vacanziero 'The White Lotus' di Hbo. I premi ai migliori show televisivi saranno assegnati a Los Angeles in occasione della cerimonia di premiazione, condotta dal comico Nate Bargatze, che in Italia si potrà seguire su Sky Atlantic e in streaming su Now nella notte tra il 14 e il 15 settembre. Tra gli attori candidati c'è anche Harrison Ford, che a 83 anni appena compiuti (lo scorso 13 luglio) ha ricevuto la sua prima nomination agli Emmy. L’attore è in lizza per la statuetta al Miglior attore non protagonista per il suo ruolo nella seconda stagione di ‘Shrinking’. La serie Apple Tv+ segue le vicende di un terapeuta in lutto (interpretato da Jason Segel, nominato come Miglior attore protagonista) che inizia a infrangere le regole col dire ai suoi clienti esattamente quello che pensa, ignorando così la sua formazione e la sua etica e ritrovandosi a causare tumultuosi cambiamenti nella vita delle persone (compresa la sua).
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA: Andor; The Diplomat; The Last of Us; Paradise; The Pitt; Scissione; Slow Horses; The White Lotus.
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA: Sterling K. Brown, Paradise; Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us; Adam Scott, Scissione; Noah Wyle, The Pitt.
MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA: Kathy Bates, Matlock; Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters; Britt Lower, Scissione; Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us; Keri Russell, The Diplomat.
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA: Zach Cherry, Scissione; Walton Goggins, The White Lotus; Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus; James Marsden, Paradise; Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus; Tramell Tillman, Scissione e John Turturro, Scissione.
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA: Patricia Arquette, Scissione; Carrie Coon, The White Lotus; Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt; Julianne Nicholson, Paradise; Parker Posey, The White Lotus; Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus e Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus.
MIGLIORE SERIE COMEDY: Abbott Elementary; The Bear; Hacks; Nobody Wants This; Only Murders in the Building; Shrinking; The Studio; What We Do in the Shadows.
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY: Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This; Seth Rogen, The Studio; Jason Segel, Shrinking; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building; Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.
MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY: Uzo Aduba, The Residence; Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This; Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Jean Smart, Hacks.
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY: Ike Barinholtz, The Studio; Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons; Harrison Ford, Shrinking; Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear; Michael Urie, Shrinking e Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live.
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY: Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear; Hannah Einbinder, Hacks; Kathryn Hahn, The Studio; Janelle James, Abbott Elementary; Catherine O’Hara, The Studio; Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary e Jessica Williams, Shrinking.
MIGLIOR MINISERIE: Adolescence; Black Mirror; Dying for Sex; Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story; The Penguin
MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE: Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer; Meghann Fahy, Sirens; Rashida Jones, Black Mirror; Cristin Milioti, The Penguin e Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE: Colin Farrell, The Penguin; Stephen Graham, Adolescence; Jake Gyllenhaal, Presunto innocente; Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief; Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE: Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story; Bill Camp, Presunto innocente; Owen Cooper, Adolescence; Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex; Peter Sarsgaard, Presunto innocente e Ashley Walters, Adolescence.
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE: Erin Doherty, Adolescence; Ruth Negga, Presunto innocente; Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story; Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex e Christine Tremarco, Adolescence.
MIGLIOR REALITY COMPETION: The Amazing Race; RuPaul’s Drag Race; Survivor; Top Chef e The Traitors.
MIGLIOR TALK SERIES: The Daily Show; Jimmy Kimmel Live e The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. —spettacoliwebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)
Emmy 2025, ‘Scissione’ in testa con 27 nomination. Prima candidatura per Harrison Ford
